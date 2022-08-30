Willian set to join Fulham

Willian is set to return to the Premier League to play for Fulham following the termination of his contract with Corinthians earlier this month, according to Fabrizio Romano. The veteran winger is believed to be already in London and to have passed his medical, ready to sign a contract for the rest of the season with the Cottagers.

Having grown up as a youth product of Corinthians, Willlian left Brazil to join Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007 and moved on to Anzhi Makhachkala five and a half years later. But after only six months, Chelsea swooped in and took him to London, where he made a total of 339 appearances with 63 goals and 62 assists to his name over seven seasons.

He left Stamford Bridge in 2020 as a free agent, being unable to agree a new contract, and moved across town to sign a three-year deal with Arsenal. Things, however, didn’t go as planned at the Emirates and the deal was terminated after only one year, allowing him to return to Corinthians for free.

It got worse in his homeland. His performances were heavily scrutinized and after each one that did not live up to the fans’ expectations, threats were being made against him and his family. The club saw no other course but to accept his demand for termination of contract.

At the age of 34, the 70-cap Brazil international obviously feels he can still make an impact in the Premier League, where he won two titles with Chelsea.