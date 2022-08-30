CONFIRMED: Manchester United to sign Antony

Manchester United have confirmed that they’ve reached a complete agreement for the signing of Antony from Ajax. The transfer is now only subject to the medical, fine details of personal terms with the player, and international clearance. The winger is expected to sign a five-year contract with United, with the 20-time English champions having the option to extend it by further 12 months.

United are reportedly set to pay €95 million as the fixed part of the transfer fee for the services of the 22-year-old Brazil international, with another €5m to come on top of that huge amount.

Antony ends his two-year spell with Ajax on 82 matches, 24 goals and 22 assists in all competitions.