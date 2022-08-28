Sergio Reguilon set for Atletico Madrid loan

Sergio Reguilon is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The two clubs have reached a total agreement, which does not include an option for the Spanish side to make it permanent next summer.

Meanwhile, Renan Lodi appears close to leaving Atletico for Nottingham Forest, which explains the Rojiblancos’ swoop.

Reguilon was a product of the academy at Real Madrid. Having had two separate loan spells with UD Logrones, he was finally promoted to the senior squad in 2018. However, with Marcelo still dominating the left defensive flank at the Santiago Bernabeu at the time and Ferland Mendy joining the club as well, Sevilla swooped in and, took him on loan in 2019. Upon its expiration, he was sold to Tottenham Hotspur.

In North London, the 25-year-old played under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, but it seems that the Italian, currently in charge of the team, hasn’t got a place for him in his plans. Spurs signed Ivan Perisic for the left wing-back role ahead of this season and have Ryan Sessegnon in their ranks as well, which leaves nothing for Reguilon to do for the time being.

Reguilon’s contract, however, does not expire before the summer of 2025, and the fact that Atletico haven’t been given the choice to sign him permanently without Spurs’ consent for any money indicates that the door is still open for his situation to change in a year.

In all competitions, Reguilon has made 67 appearances for Spurs, finding the back of the opposition net twice and assisting his teammates nine times.