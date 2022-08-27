Chelsea and Leicester City reach Fofana agreement

Chelsea have been pursuing Wesley Fofana throughout the summer as they sought to rebuild their defensive ranks, forced to do so by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, both as free agents, to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Fofana was one of their primary targets, but it proved very difficult to get the transfer done as Leicester City maintained a stubborn stance that the 21-year-old defender was not for sale, even though the player reportedly told the relevant people at the club that he would be interested in the switch, being keen to play in the Champions League. With five years remaining on his deal, Leicester were in a strong position to rebuff all interest.

Fofana arrived to the King Power Stadium at the end of the summer window in 2020 and has made a total of 52 appearances for the Foxes, missing 41 through a fibula fracture he suffered in a friendly match back in August 2021.

Leicester reportedly rejected three very good offers for the services of the French youngster, but the latest one, amounting to £75 million including add-ons, was apparently too good to be rejected and according to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached.

Fofana is now set to undergo a medical, before signing a six-year contract with Chelsea.