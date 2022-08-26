Chelsea: Aubameyang talks ongoing, new Fofana bid prepared

Chelsea remain in talks with Barcelona over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Fabrizio Romano. Nothing has been agreed as of yet, but Chelsea are still very much interested in adding the former Arsenal captain to their ranks.

Aubameyang left London in January, after four years at the Emirates and following a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta over several disciplinary issues, which incidentally started appearing after he signed his last, highly lucrative contract with Arsenal. Since then, the 33-year-old has made a total of 24 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, finding the back of the opposition net on 13 occasions and providing one assist.

Apparently, Chelsea want to sent Marcos Alonso the other way, with Barcelona interested in the left-back for some time, but the Catalans would prefer that business to remain separate.

With Romelu Lukaku sent back to Inter Milan on loan and Timo Werner gone back to RB Leipzig, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no typical No. 9 at his disposal and has been forced to utilize the partnership of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling upfront. This is where Aubameyang is supposed to come in.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also relentless in their efforts to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, despite the Foxes’ reluctance to allow the 21-year-old defender to leave. Three offers for his services have already been rejected, but the Blues are believed to be working on a new one, worth up to £75 million. They are currently working on devising a suitable structure of the proposed deal.