Manchester United: Antony, Gakpo, Dubravka targeted

Manchester United have kicked off from ground zero with the first victory of the season at the third time of asking and did so in style, by inflicting defeat upon arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday. Aside from that side of things, the 20-time English champions are still extremely active in the market with a week of the summer transfer window left.

After the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid, manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly on adding another winger to his ranks, as well as securing a proper backup option for first-choice goalkeeper David De Hea, with Dean Henderson currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch coach is apparently very keen to have Antony in his ranks again, having worked with the Brazilian winger previously at Ajax. Ajax, on the other hand, are extremely reluctant to part ways with the 22-year-old, who is said to have agreed a five-year contract at Old Trafford already and is waiting for the two clubs to find a compromise.

In order to make the move happen, he is willing to pressure Ajax in any way he can, but with three years left on his contract, there’s not much he can do before the window closes next week.

Unless something happens soon, United could shift their attention to Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven, 23, who is also believed to be keen on an Old Trafford move.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle to try and sign Martin Dubravka on loan for the rest of the season. The 33-year-old Slovakian goalkeeper is seen as a reliable candidate to stand in for De Gea should the Spaniard be unavailable for selection at any point this season.