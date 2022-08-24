Newcastle close to Alexander Isak deal

Newcastle are close to completing a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, according to a number of relevant sources. The Magpies, who certainly aren’t short on money after their Saudi-backed takeover last year, are apparently willing to break their record and pay £60 million for the services of the 22-year-old striker.

Newcastle were believed to be pushing hard to sign Hugo Ekitike earlier this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain stepped into that race and brought the 20-year-old to the French capital instead.

As for Isak, he was reportedly a potential target for Arsenal as the Gunners contemplated alternatives just in case they failed to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, but as that deal was completed successfully, their interest in Isak evaporated.

Having risen through the youth ranks at AIK, Isak earned first-team promotion in 2016, at the age of only 16. A year later, he made his way to Borussia Dortmund where he spent 18 months and then left on loan to play for Willem II. Sociedad eventually paid a reported fee of €15 million to sign him in the summer of 2019, and three years later, they obviously stand to make a significant profit on their investment, with four years still left on his contract.

Isak has played a total of 132 matches in all competitions for the Spanish club, scoring 44 goals and producing eight assists. He is a 37-cap Sweden international, with nine goals for the country to his name.