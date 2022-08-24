Callum Hudson-Odoi set for Bayer Leverkusen loan

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports. The player’s representatives, his father and brother, are believed to be in advanced talks with the Bundesliga side and the move hasn’t been finalized yet, but it’s very close. Apparently, there is “complete confidence and willingness” from all three parties to make the move happen.

If the deal goes through, it’ll certainly be a chance for a new experience for the 21-year-old who is yet to play for any club but Chelsea. He was of strong interest to Bayern Munich a few years back, but the Blues weren’t interested in a sale and nothing happened.

With two years remaining on his contract, Hudson-Odoi has 16 goals and 22 assists in 126 matches in all competitions for Chelsea.