Anthony Gordon tells Everton and manager Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, Everton forward Anthony Gordon has informed the club and manager Frank Lampard that he wants to leave Goodison Park and join Chelsea.

Chelsea have been pursuing Gordon for some time as boss Thomas Tuchel seeks for attacking reinforcements. An offer of £40 million for the services of the 21-year-old has already been rejected, and now a new one, believed to be amounting to £50m plus £10m in potential add-ons, has been made. If the two clubs reach an agreement on a fee, agreeing personal terms should not be a problem for Chelsea and Gordon.

Born in Liverpool, Gordon is a product of the Everton Academy and apart from a brief loan spell with Preston North End, he’s only ever played for the Toffees so far. In 63 appearances in all competitions for the club, he has four goals and eight assists to his name.

Gordon is apparently keen on playing in the Champions League, and quite apart from that, he apparently believes playing for Chelsea, rather than Everton, would help his efforts to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Having represented his country at every youth level, he is yet to earn a senior cap.

However, although Everton respect Gordon’s position, they are also aware of the strength of their position in this matter, given that his contract at Goodison has three years left to run. Further more, they’ve made him an offer of a new one, with personal terms improved, and that offer is still on the table for the player’s consideration.