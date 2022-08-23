CONFIRMED: West Ham sign Emerson Palmieri

West Ham United have completed and confirmed the signing of Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. The 28-year-old left-back joins the Hammers on a four-year contract with an option on a one-year extension, after a fee of €13 million was reportedly agreed between the two London clubs.

Emerson joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2018, but with Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell for competition, he was never able to establish himself as a first-choice starter and he spent last season on loan with Olympique Marseille. In 71 appearances for the Blues, he scored twice and produced five assists.

Although born in Brazil, Emerson has 27 senior caps as an Italy international and was a part of Roberto Mancini’s squad which won the Euros last year.