Atletico Madrid agree deal to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the proposed transfer of Luis Suarez, both clubs have officially confirmed. Atletico will pay the Catalans a fee worth around €6 million.

Agreement with FC Barcelona over the transfer of @LuisSuarez9. ℹ️ https://t.co/TKCcXFRsoE pic.twitter.com/pgJSChYN8F — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 23, 2020

The 33-year-old Uruguay international joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014 after a long and rather wearying transfer saga. The Merseysiders did everything in their power to keep hold of the services of the prolific striker who had led their team within two points of winning the Premier League the previous season with 31 league goals.

At Barcelona, he won the Champions League, four La Liga titles and four Copa del Rey trophies. Overall, he scored 198 goals in 283 games for the Blaugrana, also providing 103 assists for his teammates. His understanding with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on the pitch often seemed telepathic.

Suarez still had just under a year left on his contract, but he was informed by head coach Ronald Koeman that his services were no longer required. Prior to Barcelona’s agreement with Atletico, he was reportedly close to joining Serie A champions Juventus, but the procedure surrounding his application for an Italian passport is now being investigated by the police due to alleged irregularities during his language exam.

An official statement on Barcelona’s website reads:

“FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6m euros in variables.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

“On Thursday 24 September from 12.30pm CEST there will be a farewell event for the player and following that a remote press conference. You can see all the day’s event surrounding the Uruguayan striker’s goodbye live on Barça TV+, FC Barcelona’s official digital streaming platform.”