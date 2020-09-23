Italian police investigating Luis Suarez citizenship test

Police in Italy are currently conducting an investigation about alleged irregularities which supposedly took place when Luis Suarez took his citizenship test at the University of Perugia ahead of a proposed move to Juventus, as reported by the BBC.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international has reportedly been told that he has no place in the plans of Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman, though the Dutchman apparently later said he would find a way to include the striker if he ends up staying at the Camp Nou when the window closes.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Suarez had agreed to join the Serie A champions and he took this exam towards getting the deal done, as Juventus have no room in the squad for another non-EU player. He had applied for an Italian passport, being eligible due to his wife being Italian.

The standard procedure for the exam to take place was apparently expedited at the expense of other applicants and it sparked some angry reactions. Quite apart from that, it is being claimed that Suarez had been well informed about the subjects given in the test and that his score had been agreed before he took it.

The authorities seized relevant documents from the University of Perugia on Tuesday and are investigating five officials of the institution, including the dean, but not Suarez himself at the moment. Meanwhile, the University has issued a statement to deny any wrongdoing, claiming that “the correctness and transparency of the procedures followed in the exam”.