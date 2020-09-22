Manchester United revive Upamecano interest

Manchester United have revived their interest in signing Dayot Upamecano from Borussia Dortmund, according to The Telegraph.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team suffered a hugely disappointing defeat at home at the hands of Crystal Palace in their opening match of the 2020/21 Premier League of the season on Saturday.

United have been linked with the 21-year-old Leipzig defender before, but their focus, apart from the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek, has mostly been on finding an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over Jadon Sancho. They’ve had no luck on that front so far, with Dortmund unwilling to budge from their €120 million valuation of the England winger.

However, the Palace defeat seems to have brought their vast defensive issues to the fore. Victor Lindelof was mostly judged to have been at fault for all three goals they conceded to Roy Hodgson’s side, and the club are now preparing to move for Upamecano to pair him up with captain Harry Maguire at the back.

But in order to make that happen, Solskjaer will first have to make some sacrifices in that department of his squad. United currently have seven senior centre-backs on their books.

The 20-time champions of England are not the only club to have expressed an interest in the Leipzig man. Manchester City have been mentioned several times in that aspect, though they’ve also been linked strongly with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and they’ve already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer. Real Madrid appeared in the reports as well, before they made it known they wouldn’t be in for any major signings this summer.