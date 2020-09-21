CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign Runar Alex Runarsson

Arsenal have completed and confirmed the signing of Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has signed a four-year deal with the Gunners and has been brought in to replace Emiliano Martinez, who left to join Aston Villa, as a backup option for first-choice Bernd Leno.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the aim of this transfer was to create ‘healthy competition’ and add depth to the club’s goalkeeping department, with technical director Edu revealing that they had been monitoring the performances of the Iceland international for some time.

Runarsson will wear the number 13 on his shirt. Before Dijon, he played for KR Reykjavik in his homeland and FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.