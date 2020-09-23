CONFIRMED: Wolves sign Nelson Semedo from Barcelona

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed and confirmed the signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona.

The 26-year-old right-back spent three years at the Camp Nou and helped the Catalan club win two La Liga titles and the 2017/18 Copa del Rey. However, he was often behind Sergi Roberto in the pecking order, despite their back line looking much more solid with him on the pitch. Nonetheless, the 13-cap Portugal international managed to gather 124 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring twice and laying on 11 assists.

Some recent reports claimed that Everton were trying to hijack the move at the last minute, but they were obviously unsuccessful.

Semedo arrives to the Molineux for a reported fee of €30 million (officially undisclosed), and could make his debut when Wolves take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. He signed a three-year contract with an option for further two.