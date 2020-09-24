CONFIRMED: Chelsea sign Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have completed and confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The 6’5” shot-stopper made 33 appearances for Rennes in 2019, with the season being cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, conceding just 31 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

The statement on Chelsea’s official website says the 28-year-old has been brought in to compete for the starting spot between the posts with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero, though at the age of 38, the latter isn’t expected to represent a serious option for the role.

Despite being born in France, Mendy chose to represent Senegal at international level and already has eight caps for the African country under his belt.