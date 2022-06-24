Bayern Munich: Barca’s Lewandowski offer, Salhamidzic hopeful of Gnabry stay after Mane arrival

There is plenty going on at Bayern Munich at the moment. The main story is, of course, the completed transfer of Sadio Mane from Liverpool a couple of days ago, but while the arrival of the Senegal captain obviously means a boost for Bayern’s attacking ranks in itself, multiple reports suggest Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski by submitting a concrete proposal.

The Catalans have apparently put a sum of €35 million on the table straight away, with €5m more to possibly come in the form of various add-ons in the future. Lewandowski has spoken quite openly about his desire to leave Bayern, but the Bavarians haven’t given up on keeping hold of him just yet.

Speaking recently to Sky in Germany, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed that the had held good talk with the Polish striker in Mallorca and that the positions of both the club and the player were discussed. What that means exactly remains yet to be seen of course, but Salihamidzic also said he expects Lewandowski to report for pre-season on July 12th and that as things stand, he will stay at Bayern “100%”.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić: “Lewandowski staying? Until now it’s 100%. July 12 is his first day at work, so I’m awaiting him”, tells SkyDe and @Plettigoal. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCBayern “Meeting in Mallorca with Robert was very good. Each side explained their position, good one”. pic.twitter.com/VqKZ02PI66 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Apart from Lewandowski, Salihamidzic also spoke about Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry is also about to enter the final year of contract at Bayern, and if Lewandowski indeed stays put, there might be a problem getting regular game-time for the former Arsenal winger after the completed transfer of Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

Salihamidzic says he hopes the 26-year-old will choose to sign a new deal with Bayern, but if that doesn’t happen, it is possible to find a solution that suits everybody.