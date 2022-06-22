CONFIRMED: Bayern Munich sign Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich have completed and confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

The Senegalese forward was about to enter the final 12 months of contract and was therefore scheduled to hold talks over a new one. However, Bayern stepped up quickly and took advantage of the situation, presenting Mane with an offer of a different challenge which was enough for him to inform Liverpool about his decision to leave.

Mane spent six years at Liverpool after joining them from Southampton, scoring 120 goals along with 48 assists in 269 matches in all competitions for the Reds. The 30-year-old was arguably the first signing of the Jurgen Klopp era which really paid off, and he played a huge role as they strode on to win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Mane has signed a three-year contract with Bayern after completing the medical, and now it remains to be seen whether he will play with Robert Lewandowski or turn out to have been a replacement for the Polish striker.