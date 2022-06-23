Olympique Marseille want Nuno Tavares on loan

Having had Arsenal’s William Saliba make a huge impact for them during his loan in 2021/22, Olympique Marseille are interested in a similar deal with the Gunners for Nuno Tavares, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Having gone through the youth ranks and reached the first team at Benfica in 2019, Tavares joined Arsenal last summer of a reported fee of £8 million. He was supposed to provide cover and offer competition for Kieran Tierney on the left flank, but even though the Scotland international suffered significantly through injuries which in turn got Tavares to start 13 Premier League games in 2021/22, hasn’t exactly performed to the standards required. Consequently, Arsenal are prepared to allow him to leave in search of experience for a while.

Meanwhile, Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli is keen to add to his ranks as he prepares the squad for a campaign in the Champions League.