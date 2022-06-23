Romelu Lukaku is very close to securing a loan deal to return from Chelsea to Inter Milan for the upcoming season, according to Italian transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lukaku had already spent time at Chelsea as a youngster, and having played later for West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United, as well as Inter, he went back to Stamford Bridge in a deal which saw Chelsea pay a reported fee of €115 million.

However, it soon went rather wrong in London for the Belgian striker, and it didn’t take long for him to start dropping quite obvious hints about regretting leaving Inter. With Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisting his forwards played fluidly, frequently changing positions, it’s not the sort of game that suits a player of Lukaku’s powerful frame.

There was a lot of back-and-forth talk about Lukaku’s potential return to Inter. The Nerazzurri signed Edin Dzeko as his replacement, but at the age of 3, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international simply couldn’t make the same kind of impact as Lukaku when he helped the team win the Scudetto in 2020/21 under Antonio Conte.

The talks between Inter, Chelsea and Lukaku have been going on for several weeks, and as things stand at the moment, only the finer details of the deal are still to be thrashed out before it’s all made official. The London Blues were obviously unwilling to agree a permanent deal for much less than what they paid Inter for Lukaku a year ago, especially with his contract at Stamford Bridge set to run until the summer of 2026.