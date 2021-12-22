Everton pushing to sign Nathan Patterson

Everton are apparently trying hard to sign Nathan Patterson from Rangers. According to The Guardian, they are currently preparing what will be their third offer for the services of the 20-year-old right-back.

Manager Rafa Benitez is keen to reinforce both defensive flanks, and the club are reportedly close to completing a €23m deal to sing left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

Everton first offered £5m for Patterson, but Steven Gerrard, who was still in charge of the team at Rangers at the time, branded the bid as a ‘joke’. The second amounted to £9m and was also rejected straight away.