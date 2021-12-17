Vitaliy Mykolenko has Everton medical, Lucas Digne future in doubt

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dynamo Kyiv’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has had his medical with Everton today (Friday) ahead of a proposed move to Merseyside.

The 22-year-old is a versatile defender who can play in the heart of defence if he’s needed there, but he prefers covering the left flank of the back line. Having risen through the youth ranks at his current club, he made his way into the first-team reckoning in 2017 and has made 132 senior appearances in all competitions for Dynamo since, scoring seven and assisting 20 goals. He also has 21 caps as a senior Ukraine international.

The agreement between the Ukrainian side and the Toffees has been reached at around £20 million, and his imminent arrival is set to fill the void potentially created by a departure of Lucas Digne in January.

The 28-year-old was not named in the squad for the last three Premier League matches by manager Rafa Benitez, not since Everton were beaten by Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby at the start of this month.

Digne arrived to Goodison Park in 2018 from Barcelona for a fee reportedly amounting to €20m. Since then, he’s made a total of 127 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside Blues, scoring six and assisting 20 goals. His numbers are obviously very similar to those put up by Mykolenko.

Everton will not stand in Digne’s way if a suitable offer for his services arrives during the upcoming winter transfer window and he decides he wants to go.