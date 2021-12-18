Christian Eriksen optimistic about potential return after cardiac arrest

There has been plenty of doubt about Christian Eriksen ever returning to play professional football after the cardiac arrest he suffered in Denmark’s opening match at the Euros back in June. There has been no confirmation one way or the other, but one thing is certain; he will not be able to play in Italy. The rules there do not permit players who have had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) unit implanted to play. Eriksen is one of them.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has therefore had his contract with Inter Milan terminated by mutual consent, but according to Martin Schoots, his representative, he is still hopeful of returning to play professionally, and his future is ‘bright’.

“He is working really hard, and I’m glad that he was able to do that during the last few months in silence,” Schoots told Sky Sports News.

“It’s too early to say where Christian’s future lies. Because of special regulations in Italy, which have already existed for decades, the only thing we know for sure is that it will not be in Italy. And it will not be in another continent either, because of family reasons.

“A few clubs have already contacted us some weeks ago. We have to see what the future brings. But it seems bright and that is the most important thing.”

Having risen through the youth ranks at Odense, he played for Ajax before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. Seven years, 305 appearances, 69 goals and 90 assists later, he moved on to Inter and played his part in their winning of the 2020-21 Scudetto.