Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Boubacar Kamara

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille, according to the Express.

United are obviously lacking in the defensive midfield position; the only designated player in that role in their ranks at the moment is 33-year-old Nemanja Matic. They’ve long been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice, but the Hammers’ boss David Moyes recently revealed that the England international would not be available even for £100 million. It seems, therefore, quite sensible for United to turn to other potential targets to fill the void.

Kamara has attracted plenty of attention with fine performances in Ligue 1. This term, he has made 14 appearances in the French top flight, scoring one goal.

Having risen through the youth ranks at Marseille, the 22-year-old has never played for any other side at club level so far. He has represented France at every youth level, but he is yet to make an appearance as a senior international.

Meanwhile, United are expected to go through a number of changes when it comes to their midfield department in the near future. Donny van de Beek and his representatives have made no secret of the fact that the former Ajax man is unhappy and wants to leave Old Trafford, but Paul Pogba seems to be the bigger issue at the moment.

The 2018 World Cup winner will be out of contract at the end of the season, and no progress has been reported over a new one, with Real Madrid said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.