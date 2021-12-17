OFFICIAL: Inter Milan and Christian Eriksen terminate contract

The contract of Christian Eriksen with Inter Milan has been terminated by mutual consent, the Serie A champions have officially announced.

The Danish attacking midfielder joined the Nerazzurri in 2020, following seven years of relative success with Tottenham Hotspur. He played his role in the team winning their first Scudetto last season, before going off to represent his country at the Euros.

In Denmark’s first match of the tournament, against Finland on June 12th, he suffered a cardiac arrest a few minutes before the halftime break. A quick reaction from everyone involved, most of all the medial staff, saved his life on that day. Eriksen now has a ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), which prevents him from playing in football in Italy according to the rules in the country.

“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent,” the official statement reads.

“The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future.

Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

There has been various speculation about clubs potentially interested, but there has still been no confirmation on whether Eriksen intends to continue his playing career or not.