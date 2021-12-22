Jonathan David to leave Lille after this season

This will be the last season Jonathan David has played for LOSC Lille, according to his representative.

Three years ago, David left the youth setup at Ottawa ISC to join the Under-21 side at KAA Gent in Belgium, even though he had plenty of offers from the MLS, according to agent Nick Mavromaras.

David arrived to Lille in 2020 for a fee that reportedly stood at around €27 million, and has grown into the player that currently tops the goalscoring chart in Ligue 1 – an impressive feat for any player playing in the same league as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi. At the age of 21, he has 24 caps and 18 goals as a Canada international.

Mavromaras says that the Premier League and La Liga are currently the potential destinations his client would like the most, though he’s not ruling anything out at this point.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season with Lille, but this will be his last season there for several reasons,” the agent told Radio Canada.

“I think the Premier League is a great option for him. I think he likes Spain a lot too… These two leagues are the main priorities for him, but nothing is being ruled out. You never know with Paris Saint-Germain or the big Italian clubs. It’s normal that all these big clubs are interested in the top scorer in Ligue 1, but I can tell you that, today, there’s no official offer.”

David’s contract with Lille doesn’t expire before 2025, and it’s fair to expect the Ligue 1 side to demand a significant fee under the circumstances, though Mavromaras can’t name any figure just yet.

“I can’t say the price today. It’s down to Lille. But in the end, that’s football. Jonathan isn’t going to show it, but he knows he is one of the best young forwards in the world. There’s also Erling Haaland who could cost between €75m and €100m… If you want to be part of that list, you have to learn to manage the pressure.”