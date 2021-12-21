Barcelona agree terms with Edinson Cavani

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle over the personal terms on an 18-month contract prepared for Edinson Cavani to sign next month, according to Sport. However, the whole deal still hinges on the willingness of Manchester United to terminate the Uruguayan striker’s contract there six months early.

Since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Cavani’s role at United has diminished greatly and the 34-year-old has only appeared eight times in all competitions this season so far, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are desperate to strengthen their attacking lines, severely reduced in quality by the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, as well as Luis Suarez 12 months earlier.