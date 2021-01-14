PSG open Neymar contract talks

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Neymar over the possibility of signing a new contract, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazil international joined PSG from Barcelona in a €222 million deal in 2017, which still bears the tag of the most expensive one in the history of football. Since then, he has had a total of 126 direct goal involvements (80 goals, 46 assists) in just 98 matches in all competitions for the club.

Neymar was repeatedly linked with a return to Barcelona over the last two summers, with mostly Spanish media pushing the story about the 28-year-old feeling that he had made a mistake when he left the Camp Nou. However, it seems Neymar is perfectly happy in the French capital.

The real problem that the Ligue 1 champions are facing in that respect is the fact that the contracts of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are set to expire in 2022, which means they’ll be entering the final year of their respective commitments this summer unless something is done by then.

And when the stories about their plans coming from different sources are all put into one picture, it seems that PSG have decided to keep the services of Neymar and to fulfill the wishes of newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City.

But in order to make all three parts of the plan happen, they’re expected to agree to sell Mbappe this summer, though they still expect a fee which would surpass Neymar’s from 2017. Real Madrid are at the moment the likeliest candidates to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman.