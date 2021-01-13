Mbappe departure to make way for Messi and Aguero at PSG?

According to Spanish publication AS, Paris Saint-Germain could be forced to part ways with Kylian Mbappe this year to be able to afford signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City.

Apparently, Mauricio Pochettino, the recently appointed PSG head coach, is keen to have the Argentinian attacking duo in his ranks. Both Messi and Aguero will be free to leave their respective clubs this summer with their contracts expiring and the French champions will be able to sign them for free, providing they manage to convince them to join, but two stars of such pedigree would still command huge amounts in wages.

PSG are already planning to cut the players’ earnings in response to the coronavirus crisis which has obviously had a huge impact on their financial situation. They recently announced a €100 million loss.

Further more, to afford both Messi and Aguero, they will likely have to agree to sell Mbappe this summer. The French star will be entering the final 12 months of his contract then, and he still hasn’t agreed to sign a new one. Real Madrid have reportedly made him their primary transfer target, and PSG expect to receive a world-record fee for his services, surpassing the €222 million they themselves paid Barcelona to sign Neymar in 2017. Liverpool and Juventus have also been mentioned in the Mbappe equation, but right now, the Santiago Bernabeu seems his likeliest destination should he leave the French capital.

Speaking of Neymar, the Brazilian is apparently excited about the prospect of a Messi reunion, having won the Champions League – La Liga – Copa del Rey treble for Barcelona alongside the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in 2015.