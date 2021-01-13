CONFIRMED: Atletico Madrid sign Moussa Dembele

Atletico Madrid have completed and confirmed the signing of Moussa Dembele from Olympique Lyon.

The 24-year-old striker hasn’t had the best of seasons so far. He has made a total of 16 appearances for Lyon, all in Ligue 1, and found the opposition net only once. On top of it all, he fractured his arm in training in the second half of December.

But despite such misfortune, Atletico moved decisively to secure his services following the termination of Diego Costa’s contract. Dembele has passed his medical and is confirmed as a player for the Rojiblancos for the rest of the season. The loan deal reportedly includes an option to buy.