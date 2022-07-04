CONFIRMED: Manchester City sign Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have completed and confirmed the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. The England midfielder has signed a six-year contract with the Premier League champions following an agreement between the clubs for a sum of £42 million to be paid for his services as the guaranteed part of the fee, and another £3m to come in the form of add-ons.

Speaking in his first interview as a Manchester City player, the 26-year-old said he believed the time for him to take the next career step was right, following fine performances for Leeds and the fact that he’s a regular member of the England squad.

The arrival of Phillips to the Etihad has mostly been seen as City’s effort to replace Fernandinho, after the Brazilian veteran left the club and returned to Athletico Paranaense as a free agent this summer.