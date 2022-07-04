CONFIRMED: Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have completed and confirmed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian striker has signed a five-year contract with the Gunners after the reigning Premier League champions accepted an offer of £45 million for his services.

Having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette since the start of the calendar year, Arsenal were in danger at one point of losing all of their strikers as Eddie Nketiah appeared set to leave Emirates as a free agent as well. However, the 23-year-old changed his mind and has signed a new contract, which means he’ll be the one competing with Jesus for the role of leading the attacking line.