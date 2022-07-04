Manchester United reach verbal agreement with Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement on a three-year contract with Christian Eriksen, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. The Denmark international is a free agent following the expiration of his short-term deal with Brentford.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch in Denmark’s opening game of Euro 2020, a 0-1 defeat to Finland in Copenhagen. Under contract with Inter Milan at the time, the former Tottenham Hotspur star is believed to have escaped death by an inch, thanks to a timely and adequate reaction from the medical staff on the scene.

Nonetheless, the attacking midfielder was subsequently fitted in with an ICD unit (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), and the rules of the game in Italy explicitly forbid playing professionally with such a device. Therefore, Eriksen’s contract with Inter was terminated in mid-December last year.

Eriksen returned to the game at the end of January, when he signed for Brentford for the remainder of the season. Once it was seen he was fine to play, Spurs were credited with interest in bringing back their former star, but nothing materialized on that front and United have obviously stepped into the fray.

Eriksen has now told the 20-time English champions he would be ready to accept their proposal of a three-year deal and play at Old Trafford from next season as Erik ten Hag works on reshaping the team.

Apart from Eriksen, United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and they’re pushing for the signing of Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The deal for Feyenoord fullback Tyrell Malacia appears closer than any other as it awaits official confirmation alone.