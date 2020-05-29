Gossip Column: Lallana, Bale, Jorginho, Fraser, Coutinho, and more…

Friday, 29th May 2020

Leicester City are reportedly ready to make a bid in order to sign Adam Lallana, 32, once the current Premier League season comes to an end.

Football Insider

Gareth Bale hasn’t received offers to leave Real Madrid and could be forced to stay at the Spanish capitol for one more season.

MARCA

Facundo Pellistri is the latest attacking sensation to come out of Uruguay. The Penarol winger, 18, is already being courted by both Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Mail Online

At least “two top European teams” have approached Jorginho‘s agent to ask about the midfielder’s availability ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Goal

Philippe Coutinho might be available for a MASSIVE discount this summer, as Barcelona have reportedly told Tottenham they can have the Brazilian if they pay a £8m transfer fee.

Football Insider

Galatasaray have become the latest team to show interest in a move for Ryan Fraser. Arsenal and Tottenham are also keen to make a move for the winger.

The Daily Record

Everton will do everything in their power to extend the loan agreement for Djibril Sidibe. The full-back is currently on loan at The Toffees from AS Monaco.

Liverpool Echo

Marko Pasalic won’t return to Chelsea after the 2019-20 Serie A season ends. Instead, he will move to Atalanta on a permanent basis.

Sport Witness

PSG have joined the race to sign Willian once he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Le10Sport