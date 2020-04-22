Gossip Column: Coutinho, Jorginho, Bale, Jovic, Fabian, and more…

Wednesday, 22nd April 2020

Philippe Coutinho could be close to complete a move away from Barcelona since Chelsea are reportedly close to sign him ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Sun

Jorginho‘s agent said his client will start extension talks with Chelsea amid a rumour that sits him at Juventus next season.

Calciomercato

Real Madrid are keen to part ways with Gareth Bale, but the Coronavirus pandemic might force the Spanish giants to keep the Welsh winger on the club for an extra 12 months.

The Sun

Real Madrid will offer Luka Jovic to Napoli in an attempt to sign Fabian Ruiz for a smaller transfer fee than the one that has been reported of late.

Daily Mail

Tottenham are keen to add two EPL players to the squad ahead of the 2020-21 season, as they are targeting both Issa Diop and Raul Jimenez.

Football365

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, could be set for an early return to Anfield from Turkish club Besiktas due to unpaid wages.

The Evening Standard