Real Madrid Planning Strategy To Sign Fabian Ruiz

Embed from Getty Images

Real Madrid have been interested in making a move for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz ever since the days he was a young player at Real Betis. Now, they have a defined course of action in order to acquire the Spain international.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Real Madrid plan to go after Fabian this summer but are willing to include players in a potential deal if that’s what it takes to sweeten the pot. Per the report, Luka Jovic could be one of the names headed to Italy in a one-for-one swap.

Jovic would be a good addition for Napoli, but it remains to be seen how he’d fit into the team’s long-term plans since they already have Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik for the striker role. Plus, it’s not clear whether Fabian wants to play for Real Madrid or not in 2020-21.

The one thing that’s certain is that Los Merengues will do anything that’s in their power to sign the player they want. And if that includes parting ways with a striker they signed less than 12 months ago for a reported €60million, then so be it.

Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis has previously said they would only consider offers of £70million or above for Ruiz. With that in mind, adding Jovic into the mix would clearly tip the scales on Real Madrid’s favour in their pursuit of Fabian.