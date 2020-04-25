Gossip Column: Aubameyang, Giroud, Ndombele, Aouar, Pogba, Donnarumma, and more…

Saturday, 25th April 2020

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s situation and could submit a bid if the Arsenal striker decides to leave the club this summer.

ESPN

Chelsea are not the only side keen on the Gabon international, however, as Inter Milan and Barcelona are also open to acquiring the star forward.

The Telegraph

Chelsea have agreed to a one-year contract extension with France international Olivier Giroud, who’s already 33 years old.

Gianluca Di Marzio

Barcelona are looking to make an offer for Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. They have offered Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo as alternative in an exchange deal.

Sky Sports

PSG want to sign Paul Pogba next summer and they have offered Angel Di Maria, who already played for Manchester United, as part of a potential deal.

The Sun

Chelsea are open to make a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, but that wouldn’t mean the end of Kepa‘s tenure with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Daily Mail

Everton have contacted Barcelona over the availability of 21-year-old Brazilian defender Emerson, who is currently on loan at Real Betis.

SPORT

Manchester City, PSG and Juventus are all chasing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 21.

RMC Sport