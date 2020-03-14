Gossip Column: Diogo Jota, Pogba, Aouar, Giroud, Gomes, Bonaventura, and more…

Saturday, 14th March 2020

Arsenal are already planning for the 2020-21 Premier League season, and they are looking to make a move for Wolves star forward Diogo Jota.

Daily Mail

Juventus are looking to sign a new central midfielder next season. Paul Pogba remains the priority but, if they can’t reach him, then Lyon‘s Houssem Aouar would be another alternative.

Calciomercato

Chelsea are open to make a move for Manchester United playmaker Angel Gomes. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season.

Metro

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Denis Zakaria. The Swiss international, however, is being tracked by Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid as well.

Mirror

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lautaro Martinez, and they would be open to offer the Argentina international a £16m-a-year contract.

The Daily Star

Juventus are open to rescue Emerson Palmieri from his Chelsea struggles, as the former Roma star is not playing enough under Frank Lampard’s tutelage at Stamford Bridge.

Express

Lazio are keen to make moves for two out-of-contract players next summer: Olivier Giroud and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Gazzetta dello Sport