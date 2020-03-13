Juventus Keen To Make Willian Move Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Willian could be playing his last few matches with Chelsea after a long stint with the English Premier League giants. The Brazil international is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season and, based on recent reports, there has been minimal progress in a potential extension.

Chelsea want to offer the 30-year-old a one-year deal, while Willian wants to sign a two-year contract. If Chelsea are unwilling to go that far, however, then other teams will probably go after the winger. Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus are reportedly open to make a switch for the Brazilian star, who has also been linked with a move for Manchester United.

It seems Arsenal and Tottenham are leading the chase for the winger, however, as Willian would be keen to remain in London instead of moving elsewhere. Juventus are also willing to make a push for the Brazilian, but the player won’t be keen to work under Maurizio Sarri again. Sarri was Chelsea’s manager last year and didn’t have the best relationship with Willian, per reports.

Bayern Munich are also open to make a push for Willian, but they’re not expected to be major players in the race for the talented Brazilian star. As things stand now, both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to be the favourites to acquire the Chelsea star.