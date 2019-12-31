Manchester United Set Sights On Gedson Fernandes

Embed from Getty Images

Seeing Manchester United getting linked with a move for a Portuguese midfielder whose last name is Fernandes would make fans believe The Red Devils are open to make a move for Sporting star Bruno Fernandes. But that isn’t the case right now.

The Old Trafford side are aiming towards making a move for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The 20-year-old midfielder has made just six league appearances for the Portuguese giants this season, but he could be on his way out of the club soon.

Fernandes has not featured in any of Benfica’s last seven games and is thought to have fallen out of favour with head coach Bruno Lage, so that could make things easier for a potential move.

Fernandes has a release clause of £102m, but Benfica know they won’t get that kind of money for a player who isn’t starting regularly. A loan move with a future purchase clause could be the best alternative for both clubs.

Adding Fernandes would boost the team’s depth in central midfielder. His arrival could be particularly important given Scott McTominay’s injury and the potential departure of Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, who has been linked with an Inter Milan switch during the January transfer window.