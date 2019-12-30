Done Deal: Erling Haaland Joins Borussia Dortmund

Embed from Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have signed one of the top strikers in Europe ahead of the opening of the 2020 January transfer market. The Yellow Bees have acquired the services of Erling Haaland, who used to play for RB Salzburg.

Haaland will now move to the Bundesliga after an impressive first half of the season in the German Bundesliga. The striker said he was keen to join Dortmund as the chance appeared.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and trainer Lucien Favre,” Haaland said.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m already burning for it.”

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “Despite many offers from absolute top clubs from all over Europe, Erling Haaland decided on the task at BVB. Our tenacity has paid off.”

Sports director Michael Zorc, who led the negotiations, added: “We can all look forward to an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre-forward with a pronounced goal instinct and impressive speed.”

Haaland had 28 goals and registered seven assists in just 22 games for Salzburg this season across all competitions, with eight goals in six Champions League matches.