Done Deal: Juventus Sign Dejan Kulusevski

Juventus are always on the market looking to sign as many young players as they possibly can. And they have made another stellar move with the acquisition of central midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The Old Lady have signed the 19-year-old for a €35million fee, although that same figure could reach €44M if some add-ons are met during the extension of the deal. The Swede has signed a deal to play for the reigning Serie A champions until the end of the 2023-24 season.

However, Kulusevski won’t move to Juventus right away. He will remain at Parma until the end of the season, where he was previously loaned by Atalanta. Juventus originally wanted to incorporate Kulusevski right away but since Parma didn’t want the loan of Marko Pjaca as part of the deal, they have instead decided to keep Kulusevski where he started the season. After all, that’s where he’d get more first-team opportunities.

This move also makes Kulusevski the third-most expensive player born during the 2000s decade. The first two were Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, as Real Madrid paid €45m for each.

Kulusevski is having a great season for Parma during the 2019-20 Serie A campaign. The cultured midfielder has four goals and seven assists in 17 league appearances this term.