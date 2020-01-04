Dortmund, Leicester Interested In Merih Demiral

Embed from Getty Images

Merih Demiral could be one of the top names available on the January transfer market. The Turkish defender could be on his way out of Juventus — despite joining the club this summer — as he never managed to settle as a regular on the reigning Serie A champions. However, Juventus are not going to let him go easily.

In fact, a report from Sky in Italy indicated Juventus have turned down transfer bids from both Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund in recent days.

It’s not like both teams are desperate to sign centre-back depth, though. Leicester have an established centre-back partnership in Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans, but they could use a third quality option at centre-back considering Wes Morgan is not getting any younger. They would be willing to pay as much as €30 million for the services of Demiral.

On the other hand, Dortmund already offered €40 million to sign the Turkish up-and-coming defender, but Juventus also rejected that approach. The Bundesliga side are known for signing quality youngsters and developing them into top players for huge profit, and it seems they had the 21-year-old Turk marked as their next project. It remains to be seen if they decide to make another approach for the Turkey international.