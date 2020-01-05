Inter Milan Might Sell Politano With Roma Following Situation

Inter Milan’s fight against Juventus for the Serie A title is set to continue in 2020 and Nerazzuri do not want to mess things up now that they are in the second half of the campaign. They are searching for players that could strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad, but amidst all of that, they could be also on the way to sell one of them.

Matteo Politano is one of those players. Inter might be ready to sell the player during January, as Calciomercato are reporting. Inter are valuing their winger for 25 million euros, if such an offer came in. Politano has struggled for playing time during Inter’s good season, as he was not a regular. He made just two starts this campaign and both of them came in September.

That was a long time ago and now his former club Roma could be interested to sign him. However, they might have to sell someone else first in order to get in the funds.