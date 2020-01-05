Ante Rebic Could Go Back To Germany

Ante Rebic is having a real rollercoaster these days. The Croatia international has been a lot in the transfer rumour mills since the end of last season and his controversial moves are proving to make people criticize him quite a lot. One of the reasons for that was the manner in which he decided to make Eintracht Frankfurt let him leave the club at the end of the transfer window. He was eager to make a move to AC Milan and now it feels as if that decision was a wrong one.

According to Calciomercato, Rebic is close to leaving AC Milan and could be set to return to Eintracht just six months after leaving them. His move to San Siro resulted in just seven Serie A appearances this season.

As Rebic played for Frankfurt in August he is unable to play for a third club this campaign due to UEFA rules, but the Bundesliga side are able to re-sign the 26-year-old this month.