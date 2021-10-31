Tottenham Hotspur consider dismissing Nuno Espirito Santo

The Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy, namely chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici, are set to hold a meeting today (Sunday) to discuss the future of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, according to numerous credible sources.

The Portuguese was appointed by the North London club only this summer, as a potentially permanent solution after Jose Mourinho was succeeded by Ryan Mason in an interim role in April.

However, more was obviously expected from the team by this point, with the fact that they’ve managed to hold on to Harry Kane despite strong interest from Manchester City. At the moment, Spurs sit in eighth place with only 15 points from 10 games – that’s 10 points less than Chelsea at the top.

Talks ongoing between Daniel Levy, Fabio Paratici and whole Tottenham board to decide on Nuno Espirito Santo’s future, under discussion. He could be sacked but no decision made yet – and it’s gonna take some hours. ⚪️ #THFC pic.twitter.com/3TaXbAphUy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2021

There was a lot of talk about Manchester United possibly parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their horror show against Liverpool last week, but the Norwegian has apparently been saved (for now) by his team’s 0-3 triumph away to Spurs on Saturday evening. The pressure has obviously shifted to the shoulders of Espirito Santo instead.

One of the two names being mentioned as a potential successor is Paulo Fonseca. The former AS Roma boss already held talks with the club before Espirito Santo’s appointment and was even named as the favourite for the job, and it seemed he and Mourinho would simply swap jobs for a while, before the negotiations collapsed. The other is the current FC Porto manager, Sergio Conceicao.

Spurs face Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and travel to face Everton in the Premier League next weekend before the international break.