PSG contemplate Sergio Ramos contract termination

According to reports in France, Paris Saint-Germain are mulling over the idea of terminating the contract of Sergio Ramos, before he has even kicked a ball in their shirt.

Ramos spent 16 immensely successful years with Real Madrid, winning five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cups. He made a total of 671 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 101 goals – a truly incredible number for a defender.

He also won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with Spain, getting a total of 180 caps for his country.

However, his last months in Madrid were mostly spent in a contract battle with Real president Florentino Perez, who was reportedly unwilling to offer him an extension of more than 12 months. Ramos consequently left the club as free agent and signed a two-year deal with PSG.

But several months later, the 35-year-old centre-back is yet to make single competitive appearance for his new club. He has been plagued by an ankle issue, and the club had a number of hopes of his return to action dashed by setbacks.

Officially, PSG maintain the stance that they are prepared to wait as long as necessary for Ramos to recover and start making his contribution. On the other hand, Le Parisien are reporting (via Marca) that the Ligue 1 giants are actually losing patience and have started playing with the idea of cancelling his contract.

They would, however, need to work out an agreement with the player for that to happen.