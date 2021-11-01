Eden Hazard not leaving Real Madrid in January

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti recently said some things that prompted reports heavy with speculation about Eden Hazard’s departure from the club in the January transfer window, with a return to Chelsea mentioned as one of the options.

“The problem [Hazard] has right now is he has a coach who prefers another player,” Ancelotti said in his press conference ahead of Madrid’s La Liga game with Osasuna last week. “That can happen in a squad like Real Madrid’s. What’s important is the player has the motivation to work to play. He is doing that.”

However, Marca report that the 30-year-old Belgian winger, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 for a reported fee of around €120 million, has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital just yet.

His contract with Real runs until the summer of 2024.