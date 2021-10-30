CONFIRMED: Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter Milan contract

After two summers of heavy speculation about his future, Lautaro Martinez has signed a new contract with Inter Milan, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

The Argentinian was strongly linked with Barcelona in 2020, when the Catalan club were said to be searching for a long-term successor to Luis Suarez. The club hierarchy felt at the time that the on- and off-the-pitch relationship Lautaro has developed with Lionel Messi while representing their country would be a significant factor regarding his adaptation. However, Inter simply refused to allow him to leave for anything less than the €111 million set as the release clause in his contract and Barcelona wouldn’t pay that much, and the move fell through.

This summer, Atletico Madrid were said to be interested before they secured Antoine Griezmann’s return from Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Lautaro to show Harry Kane enough ambition for the England captain to accept staying put and abandon the idea of moving to Manchester City. However, Inter refused their advances and promised Lautaro a new deal with improved terms, showing clearly that they see him as part of their long-term future.

The 24-year-old is now contracted to the club until the summer of 2026, and there is no release clause this time.

According to various reports, the Nerazzurri are now looking to secure the futures of Nicolo Barella, with whom an agreement over a new deal is now very close, and Marcelo Brozovic, with whom they’ve only started negotiations at this point.