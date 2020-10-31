Everton the favourites to sign Isco?

Everton could be in the best position to sign Isco Alarcon from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old midfielder is currently far behind his competitiors for a spot in the team under Zinedine Zidane. He needs regular game-time as he aims to be included in the Spanish national team for the European championship next year, but as the Mirror report, Zidane has made it clear that it will be difficult for Isco to earn a sufficient number of minutes on the pitch this season.

Apparently, Real’s plan is to send the midfielder on loan for the second half of the season, during which time his new club would be paying his wages in full and have an obligation to buy for €20 million plus add-ons at the end of the campaign. They are sounding out potential takers in Italy and England, and while it was recently reported that they would offer Isco and Vinicius Junior to Juventus for Paulo Dybala, it seems Isco himself prefers England.

Further more, he is close to James Rodriguez and is apparently willing to follow in the Colombian’s footsteps and join former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Apart from James, Everton also signed Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford and Allan from Napoli, and all three players hit the ground running. The Toffees are enjoying a very successful start of the season, topping the Premier League table with 13 points after six games.